Election 2020: Jacinda Ardern and Judith Collins' final day on campaign trail

Jason Walls is a political reporter for the New Zealand Herald

Labour leader Jacinda Ardern is on an Auckland walkabout blitz this morning and has filled her campaign diary with mall visits and tours of local businesses.

Her political rival, Judith Collins, is also in Auckland visiting supporters today – she will again be a "human hoarding" this afternoon.

Today is the last official day on the campaign trail for both leaders before the polls close tomorrow.

Last night's 1News/Colmar Brunton poll showed there is still a sizable gap between the left and the right blocks.

Labour are on 46 per cent and the Greens are at 8 per cent giving the two parties more than enough support to form a Government.

National, meanwhile, is at 31 per cent and Act is at 8 per cent.

On current polling, New Zealand First would not return to Parliament.

Last night, both leaders faced off in the final debate of the campaign period.

Although it was much less fiery that previous debates, it was quite revealing at times.

She confirmed for the first time that she would resign if she did not win.

Speaking to media after the debate, Ardern said she has been around politics long enough to know that if you don't successfully lead your party through an election, "it is time to move on".

"That's what I would do, and that has certainly been my experience in politics."

Collins, however, said she would not be going anywhere if she loses the election tomorrow night.

"I'm the best person for the job," she said, when asked why she would not resign if she can't form a Government.

Ardern starts the day at premium composites manufacture C-Tech Limited, before heading to Lynn Mall, then South Mall.

She finishes her day at Onehunga Mall where she will be doing a walkabout, before meeting with volunteers tonight.

Collins is having lunch with volunteers in Auckland's Browns Bay, then meeting supporters in Rosedale.