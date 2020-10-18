Election 2020: Advance NZ get close to 1 per cent

Billy Te Kahika Jnr. Photo / Tania Whyte

Nicholas Jones is an investigative reporter at the New Zealand Herald

A new party that grew a large social media following off the back of conspiracy theories and opposition to Covid-19 lockdowns has failed in its bid to enter Parliament.

Advance NZ got about 0.9 per cent of the preliminary vote.

It had more impact online than at the polls, and will be remembered for anti-lockdown protests in the lead-up to the election, and its outlandish claims and promotion of misinformation (a candidate claimed the Lake Ōhau fires were caused by a direct energy weapon, for example).

The party is co-led by blues musician Billy Te Kahika Jr, who stood in the Te Tai Tokerau electorate, and former National Party MP Jami-Lee Ross.

Te Kahika's NZ Public Party formed an alliance with Ross' Advance NZ Party in June.

Advance NZ had a large following on social media, with supporters sharing conspiracy theories about Covid-19, the United Nations, and 5G, among others. Thousands of the party's followers also marched and rallied against Covid-19 restrictions and lockdowns, including during level 2 restrictions.

The Serious Fraud Office (SFO) sent a complaint about the NZ Public Party and its collection and use of donations to the Electoral Commission, which ultimately didn't take action because the party wasn't registered.

Ross, who dropped out of contesting the Botany electorate, was charged with electoral fraud at the start of the year, after a 10-month SFO investigation. He denies the charges, which relate to donations paid to the National Party.

Both Labour and National ruled out working with Advance NZ, with Judith Collins explaining that was because, "I'm not insane". The party's Facebook account was taken down for breaching misinformation policies.