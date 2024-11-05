“The area was cordoned and a forensic scene examination is currently being conducted with the assistance of Fire and Emergency New Zealand and ESR,” Ryan said.

“The fire is being treated as suspicious and is suspected to be linked to two other fires at the same block of flats on Thursday 10 and Monday, 14 October 2024, both of which were also lit during the early hours of the morning.”

Police are appealing for information from people who have CCTV footage, witnessed the incident, or were in the area at the time of the fire to please get in contact.

“Even the smallest piece of information could prove vital in our investigation,” Ryan said.

Anyone with CCTV footage from dashcam, residential, or commercial premises in any areas of Stokes Valley, or anyone who witnessed any of the three fires or was in the area at the time of the fires, are urged to contact police.

To report information please update us online now or call 105.

Please use the reference number 241105/2249 and quote Operation SOVE.

Information can also be provided anonymously via Crime Stoppers on 0800 555 111.



