The doors at EIT Tairawhiti will open to the public next Thursday in an open day designed to showcase the programmes on offer there, and the welcome mat will be laid out for all those interested. Michaela Walsh (Bachelor of Nursing) and Jonathon Markowski (Services Pathway) are both graduates from the EIT's programmes. Photo / Andrew Browne

The doors at EIT Tairawhiti will open to the public next Thursday in an open day designed to showcase the programmes on offer there, and the welcome mat will be laid out for all those interested. Michaela Walsh (Bachelor of Nursing) and Jonathon Markowski (Services Pathway) are both graduates from the EIT's programmes. Photo / Andrew Browne

Eastern Institute of Technology Tairāwhiti will showcase the wide selection of programmes it offers when the Campus throws open its doors for an information and enrolment day next Thursday.

“Anyone in Tairāwhiti who is interested in studying at EIT and would like more information about what programmes are on offer is invited,” campus manager Waata Shepherd said.

The event will run from 9am to 6pm.

“This sort of day has proven to be a success in the past,” he said.

“This is an excellent opportunity for members of our community of all ages to see what we have to offer and which of our programmes suits them.”

Shepherd said EIT Tairawhiti was very proud of its programmes.

“We are quite unique in offering people a full range of qualifications from certificates to postgraduate level, with full-time, part-time and online study options available.

“EIT gives learners the opportunity to remain at home with whānau while pursuing top-class qualifications like the Bachelor of Māori Visual Arts through Toihoukura.

“Our staff will be able to advise how EIT can support you, whether you’re looking to get qualified, upskill, or just exploring your study options,” he said.

Prospective students will be given a tour of the campus and a chance to chat to the student liaison team and tutors about what is on offer.

EIT is now part of Te Pūkenga. Te Pūkenga will bring together New Zealand’s Institutes of Technology, Polytechnics, and Industry Training Organisations to build a network of on-the-job, on-campus and online learning.







