Search efforts to locate a 72-year-old man who failed to return from a hike in the Tararua Range on Monday remain ongoing.

Family and friends of the man joined the search operation this afternoon alongside police and volunteer LandSAR personnel from Horowhenua, Palmerston North, Wellington, Tararua, Wairarapa, Whanganui and Turangi.

Search activity has included trained LandSAR trackers, police and LandSAR search dogs, and an aerial search by NH90 and Amalgamated Helicopters.

The Herald understands the missing man is a Levin local, who has not been heard from since 11am on Monday.

Search and rescue crews had been searching the Waiopehu Hut area since Monday afternoon.

A search and rescue helicopter at Levin's Showgrounds as efforts continue to locate a 72-year-old lost in the Tararua Range. Photo / Paul Williams

“The RNZAF have provided valuable assistance with NH90 helicopter support and accommodation at Base Ohakea,” police said.

“Police would like stress that all search efforts must be coordinated to avoid compromising ongoing search activity”.

The man is believed to be an experienced tramper.

The search was sparked after the man’s son entered the bush to look for him about 4pm on Monday.

Anyone hiking in the area between Waiopehu and Gable End Ridge from 5am on Monday to the afternoon is asked to contact police on 105 and reference event number P057910138.

