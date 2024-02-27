Homicide investigation under way at Kāinga Ora estate, Golriz Ghahraman faces a fourth charge as her court date gets pushed back and what sparked mass Albert Park evacuation in the latest NZ Herald headlines. Video / NZ Herald

A search and rescue mission is underway after a man failed to return from a hike in the Tararua Ranges yesterday.

The Herald understands the missing man is a 72-year-old from Levin who had not been heard from since 11am on Monday.

“Police are in the area conducting a search and rescue operation for a man who went for a hike in the Tararua Ranges yesterday and hasn’t returned,” police said.

Police search and rescue staff and LandSAR teams are assisting.

“Levin police would like to hear from anyone who was in the Tararua Forest Park between Waiopehu and Gable End Ridge area yesterday from 5am.”

The man is believed to be an experienced tramper.

A search and rescue helicopter at Levin's Showgrounds as efforts continue to locate a 72-year-old lost in the Tararua Ranges. Photo / Paul Williams

The search was sparked after the man’s son entered the bush to look for him about 3.50pm yesterday.

Members of Horowhenua LandSAR are being transported to the area to help in the search.

Anyone in the area from 5am yesterday is asked to contact police on 105 and reference event number P057910138.