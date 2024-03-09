Voyager 2023 media awards
Subscribe
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / New Zealand

Efeso Collins definitely ‘the real deal’ - Shane Te Pou

NZ Herald
4 mins to read
Efeso Collins. Photo / Greg Bowker

Efeso Collins. Photo / Greg Bowker

OPINION

I wasn’t always sold on Efeso Collins. As he began to emerge on the political scene, I’d heard he was a devout Christian who held some views more conservative than my own on social

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from New Zealand