Local Focus: Covid pushed them out of school, this programme pulls them back in

Helping youth who dropped out of school in lockdown. Made with funding from NZ On Air.

Ten young people were the first to take part in the groundbreaking Te Hiringa programme in Rotorua.

The course supports some of the regions most vulnerable 15-year-olds, whose education has been adversely affected by the impact of the Covid-19 pandemic.

Rotorua Youth Centre Manager Steve Holmes said Te Hiringa was a programme put together by two organisations: Te Waiariki Purea Trust and the Rotorua Community Youth Centre Trust.

"The Ministry of Youth Development put out a tender for organisations to collaborate and to come up with innovative solutions for young people who have disengaged from education."

The initiative launched on Wednesday when students got to know the facilitators who will be walking alongside them as they prepare to transition back into a learning environment.

"We take them through 10 weeks where they develop aspirational goals, with the idea of getting back into some form of education or into employment," facilitator Phill Spear said.

"Throughout that 10 weeks, it's a very holistic programme. Te Waiariki Purea Trust takes care of a lot of the outdoor-based activities and adventure-based learning.

"Here at the Rotorua Youth Centre, we do employability skills, creative youth development, holistic health and emotional wellbeing."

The joint venture aims to give rangatahi important skills and a more defined life purpose.

"Young people will leave this programme knowing that they will have purpose and hope in their future."

"They will have identified some goals, they'll know how to get there," Holmes said.

