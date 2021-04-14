Local Focus: Raw Napier jokes bring raw comedy success

Warning - some of this comedy really is 'raw'. Made with funding from NZ On Air.

Napier's Luke Glover is off to Palmerston North after succeeding in the Hawke's Bay round of the Raw Comedy Quest on Sunday.

There was a good turnout for the event at The Cabana in Napier, where James Fulton-Cameron of Palmerston North also qualified for the Palmerston North round of the Quest.

Mistress of Ceremonies Karen Leslie said the Raw Comedy Quest was "the start of careers for people".

Hawke's Bay has a well-established comedy scene, with open mic nights in Napier and Hastings.

On the second Sunday of each month it meets at The Cabana in Napier and on the third Tuesday of each month it meets at The Common Room in Hastings.

"Come and have a go," Leslie said.

"Even if you get on stage and tell a couple of jokes at open mics, the buzz is amazing and you will just have the most fun you can with legal substances."

Glover featured in a February Napier Courier article about the Hawke's Bay comedy scene, which he has made part of his act.

