Local Focus: What 100 real Rotorua women look like

Exhibition represents Rotorua's diverse women. Made with funding from NZ On Air.

A photographic exhibition showcasing a diverse female population in Rotorua covers the walls of the Rotorua Lakes Council Galleria.

It is the work of artist and photographer Katie Hoy.

"This is 100 Women Rotorua. It is a photographic exhibition that is based on the statistics and demographics of our city," Hoy said.

Hoy said she created a true reflection of the region's female population.

"I really am very interested in people's stories and highlighting their truths and their strengths," she said. "I feel like mainstream media's representation of women are very narrow as well, so I wanted to explore what makes the women of our community."

While taking the photographs, Hoy aimed to embrace the diversity of the community and challenge societal beliefs about women, including roles and expectations.

"When I met with women, we had a conversation about what they are interested in, what they do and who they think they are and who they identify as."

The art works are also available on her Instagram account along with her comments about each woman.

"I've started to write up the stories alongside the imagery online. The stories aren't here in the galleria, but they definitely inform the portraits," she said.

Made with funding from

Hoy hopes the photographic work will lead on to a book featuring stories of the 100 Women of Rotorua