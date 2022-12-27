Voyager 2022 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
New Zealand

Editorial: A ‘bomb cyclone’ and a Covid tsunami make for an ominous end to the year

NZ Herald
3 mins to read
Snow impairs visibility in rural Linn County, Iowa, in the United States. Photo / AP

Snow impairs visibility in rural Linn County, Iowa, in the United States. Photo / AP

As New Zealanders perspired through a hot Christmas break, a couple of storms were sweeping through two of the biggest areas of the world.

The United States and Canada were struck by a deadly and

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Latest from New Zealand