Will Smith has been widely lambasted for his attack on Chris Rock at the Academy Awards. Photo / Chris Pizzello, AP

Will Smith has been widely lambasted for his attack on Chris Rock at the Academy Awards. Photo / Chris Pizzello, AP

EDITORIAL

Slapping a show host in the face in front of a live broadcast audience of millions is an unconscionable act, deserving of outrage.

Actor Will Smith should have been immediately removed from the Academy Awards ceremony and, probably, charged with a felonious assault on comedian Chris Rock.

None of the "Hollywood elite" called him out during the show. In fact, they gave him a standing ovation when he later picked up his best actor award. This shows the skewed values of the movie industry. A bully whacks a victim, breaks down in crocodile tears, and the crowd cheers.

Since the incident and subsequent fallout, Smith has apologised to Rock, and resigned from the Academy. His apologies have become more laboured and, apparently sincere, after his initial statements on social media the day after the awards.

Yesterday, the motion picture academy banned him from attending the Oscars or any other academy event for 10 years. He wasn't stripped of his best actor Oscar but that would have been a remarkable punishment, given Harvey Weinstein has kept his for far more insidious crimes.

Meanwhile, Netflix has quietly shelved Smith's next project, Fast and Loose, according to The Hollywood Reporter, although the project already had problems with director David Leitch leaving the week before the Oscars.

Smith has allegedly confided with friends he fears he's being "cancelled", or added to an unwritten list of actors no longer wanted for work in Tinsel Town. His commercial appeal may well have taken a hit from his wayward palm.

But at what point does this reach overkill? Who has never made a mistake? How many of us have lashed out in an instinctive response to someone we love potentially being hurt?

Smith committed a violent, senseless act. There will be few articles written about him in the future that won't mention it.

He clearly needs help with controlling himself. Kicking him to the kerb is vindictive and smacks of Tall Poppy syndrome, or worse.