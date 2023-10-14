Editorial: Why Ian Foster deserves thanks regardless of Rugby World Cup finish

Ian Foster will end a 12-year tenure on the All Black coaching staff at the end of the All Blacks' Rugby World Cup campaign. Photo / Getty Images.

IAN Foster’s contribution to All Black rugby should be thanked – regardless of how his final campaign in charge ends.

The proud Waikato man’s team took on Ireland this morning – with kick-off at 8am - in the quarterfinal stage of the 2023 Rugby World Cup in France.

It was a match that Foster described mid-week as one of three successive “finals” the side would have to win if they were to win the Webb Ellis Cup for the first time since 2015.

Foster was four years into his 12-year stint with the All Blacks when the side triumphed in the UK; a victory that came mid-way through his eight-season tenure as an assistant to then-head coach Sir Steve Hansen.

During that time with Hansen, the All Blacks won a staggering 93 of the 108 tests they played; losing just 10 of those clashes.

The highlight was definitely the Rugby World Cup triumph.

On the negative side was the semifinal exit four years later in Japan – a campaign that doubled as Hansen’s swansong – and the drawn series against the 2017 touring British & Irish Lions.

Foster took over in the wake of Japan ‘19, and he’s been no stranger to tough, painful and pressure-filled times during his four-year tenure.

That includes overseeing the first All Blacks team to lose to Argentina, losing a first test series to Ireland and then a six-test run in 2022 that featured five losses.

He kept his job while some of his assistant coaches were fired. Supporters of Scott Robertson painted Foster as Public Enemy No. 1.

It’s often said the All Black coach’s job is the second most important in the land; just behind that of whoever is Prime Minister.

And Foster – and more importantly, his family - has felt that scrutiny. No one forced Foster to become coach, but at times the level of criticism he has faced has gone beyond what anyone should face.

Foster made no secret that he wanted to do all he could to ensure his team was up to winning the 2023 Rugby World Cup; a result that would he see him going out on a winning note.

Regardless, Foster should be thanked for giving his all in what is one of the most high-profile and, at times, the most thankless jobs in New Zealand.