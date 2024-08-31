Editorial: What happens when the news moves on?

Ten years after the Ashburton Winz shooting, the impact is everlasting for many. Photo / File

EDITORIAL

Today (Sunday) marks 10 years since a gun-wielding balaclava-clad man, mad at the system, stormed a Work and Income office in Ashburton and shot dead two staff members.

The murders in cold blood, quite rightly, dominated the national news for the next few days – as did the gunman’s murder trial - until the next grave tragedy occurred and focus shifted away from the bustling Mid Canterbury farming centre.

But for the loved ones of the two murdered women – Peggy Noble and Leigh Cleveland – along with the survivors who were shot and wounded or narrowly avoided the blasts, and others caught up in the deadly rampage, members of the public, first responders, and the wider Ashburton community, the impact is everlasting.

It brought about some immediate changes, with the Ministry of Social Development enlisting more than 100 extra security guards at Winz sites across the country – while the ministry was also prosecuted under health and safety laws, for failing to “take all practicable steps” to protect its staff.