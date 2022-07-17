Editorial: Well done to Ireland - the great green machine

Robbie Henshaw scores for Ireland. Photo / Getty Images

Well done Ireland.

The superbly drilled green machine steamrolled the All Blacks on Saturday in Wellington to claim a historic first series win in New Zealand. That followed their historic first test victory here the previous week in Dunedin.

Kiwis know a top side when they see one and this Irish side is that.

They play admirable, dynamic, committed rugby where both forwards and backs are highly skilled. They have achieved hard-earned success, and they are a delight to watch.

This series was not close. If the Irish had converted some of the opportunities in the first test in Auckland where the ball was held-up over the New Zealand line several times, it could have been a blackwash.

If the Irish team can maintain this coaching team, player form, confidence and spirit they will be hard to beat at the Rugby World Cup in France next year.

They were better than New Zealand at the basics of passing and tackling. Their set piece, defence, kicking nous and attacking flair were able to put the All Blacks under pressure.

They forced the All Blacks into handling errors and ill-discipline. New Zealand struggled to get through, doing better when Ireland was down a player with a yellow card.

Most importantly Ireland played as a unit, expertly marshalled by first-five Johnny Sexton, to a coherent and smart game plan, with the players clear on what they were trying to achieve.

The old "throw a black blanket over the forward pack" and "black wall" cohesiveness applied in the past to the All Blacks, was coloured green and applied to the Irish on Saturday.

In contrast, the All Blacks increasingly relied on brilliant individual touches from the likes of Ardie Savea and Will Jordan to try to pierce the green wall.

Ireland's Andy Farrell appears to be one of those coaches - like Scott Robertson with the Crusaders, Dave Rennie with Australia and previously the Chiefs, and the Jamie Joseph and Tony Brown combination with Japan - who can get the most out of the talent he has available. That must involve an ability by Farrell and his assistants to inspire, be clear with messaging, and be clever with tactics, selections and planning.

New Zealand's rugby administration has much to consider.

The country has plenty of gifted players and the test team on the pitch at the weekend tried their hardest. They went into the game knowing exactly what was at stake, but having a determined attitude wasn't enough. Relying on the hurt of defeat to stir an opposite reaction no longer works.

For whatever reason, the team is not firing on all cylinders, not playing with the confidence, physicality and fluency fans know they are capable of. Selection and coaching will need to be urgently reviewed.

By the standards of the All Blacks' record in the professional era, let alone more than a century of high achievement overall, the team clearly is not performing to its potential.

Head coach Ian Foster has had 16 wins, seven losses and one draw. The side has lost four of its last five tests. The All Blacks are at an all-time low of fourth in the world rankings.

The win column includes victories over sides New Zealand would, on past performance, expect to beat: Tonga, Fiji, the United States, Italy and Wales.

Since the 2019 loss to England, the All Blacks under Foster's watch have lost to France, Ireland, South Africa and Australia. They also lost for the first time to Argentina.

As things stand, New Zealand fans cannot think of the world cup with any confidence at all, only a gambler's hope.