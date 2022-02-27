Voyager 2021 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
New ZealandUpdated

Editorial: Ukraine conflict puts complaints over Covid rules in perspective

4 minutes to read
Russian forces failed to break through into Ukraine's capital on Sunday, but residents are bracing for another night of attacks. Video / BBC

Russian forces failed to break through into Ukraine's capital on Sunday, but residents are bracing for another night of attacks. Video / BBC

NZ Herald

EDITORIAL

Noticing contrasts between two different situations can provide some clarity.

The Russian invasion of Ukraine has instantly put claims from a minority of people opposed to Covid-19 restrictions around the world in perspective.

These

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.