Voyager 2023 media awards

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Home / New Zealand

Editorial: Trying to turn adversity into motivation and momentum

NZ Herald
3 mins to read
The Springboks were all over the All Blacks at Twickenham Stadium on Saturday in London. Photo / Getty Images

The Springboks were all over the All Blacks at Twickenham Stadium on Saturday in London. Photo / Getty Images

Adversity can sometimes be turned into opportunity or momentum - simply by necessity.

Just look at former United States President Donald Trump.

He tried to make the best of a dire situation by posing for

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Latest from New Zealand