Voyager 2023 media awards
Subscribe
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / New Zealand

Editorial: The treatment of our military veterans is a disgrace and must be urgently addressed

NZ Herald
3 mins to read
New Zealand military veterans are not getting the help and support they should. Photo / File

New Zealand military veterans are not getting the help and support they should. Photo / File

EDITORIAL

The treatment of our military veterans is a collective black mark on our national conscience.

New Veterans’ Affairs Minister Chris Penk told the Herald this week that veterans are waiting,

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from New Zealand