Voyager 2022 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
New Zealand

Editorial: The Slowdown - Is the drive to reduce speed limits the key to lowering road toll?

NZ Herald
3 mins to read
Waka Kotahi, the NZ Transport Agency, is proposing speed limit reductions on accident-prone NZ roads. Photo / Michael Cunningham

Waka Kotahi, the NZ Transport Agency, is proposing speed limit reductions on accident-prone NZ roads. Photo / Michael Cunningham


EDITORIAL:

Every year our road toll stands as a stark reminder of the dangers of driving in New Zealand.

Last year’s toll was creeping back up to the highs of 2017 and

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Latest from New Zealand