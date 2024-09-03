McCann told the Herald the queue outside the Ōtara clinic was a symptom of the “significant challenge” general practice is facing.

“It’s absolutely heartbreaking. We don’t want our patients, our communities, experiencing this. People are desperate to access healthcare,” he said.

Ōtara’s Local Doctors and Urgent Care is by no means the only clinic struggling. Here are more examples from the last few months:

This is not a sign of a system in good health. And like patients waiting in the cold to see a doctor, clinics closing their books or shutting down due to financial pressures will only make an ailing system get worse.

Dr Angus Chambers, chair of the General Practice Owners Association, said a number of after-hours services, including in Auckland and Christchurch, are stopping or reducing their services.

“The drip is turning to a trickle, which threatens to become a torrent,” Chambers says.

“Urgent care, the most expensive service to deliver and most difficult to staff, is therefore the canary in the coal mine, and signals the beginning of wider service closures.”

Health Minister Dr Shane Reti claims the Government is responding.

Reti acknowledged “long-standing” pressure on primary care and said solutions for GPs and patients relied on recruiting and retaining more doctors and improving remuneration.

He also pointed to 25 new training places for GPs, the creation of a business case for a third medical school and says close to 230 GP registrars will soon complete training, the largest-ever cohort to do so.

But that isn’t the shot in the arm which our GPs say they desperately need to address a “history of chronic underfunding”.

Unless more is done, expect to see more people out in the cold next winter and more clinics struggle to give patients the help they need.