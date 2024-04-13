Voyager 2023 media awards
Subscribe
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / New Zealand

Editorial: Sports grounds no place for gang hostilities

NZ Herald
3 mins to read
Goldsmith said for too long gangs have been unwanted, intimidating and a pervasive prescience in communities.

EDITORIAL

Last weekend several hundred people took up vantage points around Hastings’ Bill Matthewson Park to take in some grassroots rugby.

Grandparents, parents and children mingled with mates and partners of Tamatea Arikinui and

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from New Zealand