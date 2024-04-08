TVNZ staff will learn their fate as job cut meetings loom, a warning as the Government looks at our gun laws and weather warnings in place. Video / NZ Herald / Getty

Tamatea Rugby Club games scheduled at its home ground of Bill Mathewson Park in Hastings will instead be played at a more secure field in Napier after an incident in which a van full of visiting rugby players was shot at in Hastings on Saturday.

The van was attacked after a match between Tamatea and the Young Māori Players (YMP), which was abandoned early due to safety concerns.

YMP’s van was pursued by vehicles, which rammed and shot at it after they left.

Guy Taylor, YMP rugby team coach, with the van that he was driving when it was shot after the game on Saturday. Photo / Supplied

A photo of the van, showing close to 50 holes in its back window and denting around the top back left corner, was shared with Hawke’s Bay Today on Sunday morning.

Jay Campbell, Hawke’s Bay Rugby Union chief executive, said in a statement that Hawke’s Bay Rugby had decided to suspend all Tamatea Rugby Club games scheduled for Bill Mathewson Park with immediate effect after reviewing evidence from all parties involved in the incident over the weekend.

“These games will instead be transferred to and played at Tremain Field Napier, where Police and security can manage the entrance and ground control can be adequately delivered,” the statement said.

“The Hawke’s Bay Rugby confirmed that the safety of its volunteers, officials, players, their whanau and spectators is paramount and therefore the scheduling of games at Tremain Field for the foreseeable future is the best way to ensure this can occur.”

Hawke’s Bay Rugby said it will continue to work with both Tamatea Rugby and YMP to “get rugby played in front of their communities as quickly as possible”.

Denis O'Reilly said a van of rugby players were shot at in October last year while on their way to a game in Raupunga for a Black Power inter-club challenge match. Photo / Denis O'Reilly

Black Power life member Denis O’Reilly said the incident was not the first of its kind involving Hawke’s Bay sports team, with a van full of rugby league players and children “ambushed” and shot at on its way to Raupunga in October.

A police spokesman said police were aware of the incident and the investigation into it remains open with no arrests made at this stage.

“Police are aware of a similar incident that occurred on State Highway 2 between Napier and Tutira on 21 October last year, where a van carrying a rugby league team was shot at,” the spokesman said.

Bill Mathewson Park in Hastings, where a game of club rugby was called off on Saturday. Photo / Connull Lang

“The vehicle was examined at the time. No injuries were reported. Police had an increased visible presence around the Raupunga area and State Highway 2 at the time to ensure people were safe and reassure the public.”

Police say they are following “strong” lines of inquiry for Saturday’s incident and that the holes were likely caused by one or two shotgun blasts.

