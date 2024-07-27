Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / New Zealand

Editorial: Revival of NZ’s urban centres hinges on innovation and diversity

NZ Herald
4 mins to read
The recent closure of flagship stores such as Smith & Caughey’s signalled a critical juncture for Auckland's primary shopping district. Photo / NZ Herald

The recent closure of flagship stores such as Smith & Caughey’s signalled a critical juncture for Auckland's primary shopping district. Photo / NZ Herald

EDITORIAL

The narrative of New Zealand’s high streets is one of transformation, resilience, and inevitable change. Once bustling centres of commerce and community, these streets now face challenges reflecting broader global trends.

From the small

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from New Zealand

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from New Zealand