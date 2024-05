Stores including the historic Queen St building are set to close in 2025, with the loss of almost 250 jobs. Video / Corey Fleming / Chereè Kinnear

Prestige Auckland department store Smith & Caughey’s has fallen victim to a cyberattack, on the same day it announced it proposed to close in early 2025, after 144 years, with the loss of almost 250 jobs.

The department store said today it was facing an “unprecedented challenge” to try to overcome the attack which has affected internal computer systems.

It described it as a “significant cyber security incident”.

“On what has already been one of the most difficult days in our 144 years of trading, our server and retail operations systems have been crypto-locked,” said Smith & Caughey’s chairman Tony Caughey.

He said it was a “live incident”.