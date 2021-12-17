Editorial: Omicron's arrival like the hangover after a Christmas party

A medical worker guides people as they wait for their coronavirus test at a makeshift testing site in Seoul, South Korea. Photo / AP

Like the hangover following a Christmas party, the arrival of the new Covid-19 variant to New Zealand's shores quickly popped a few of the country's celebratory balloons.

Reaching the milestone of vaccinating 90 per cent of the eligible population is a significant achievement regardless of four cases of Omicron turning up in MIQ.

New Zealand is not suddenly back at square one: millions of citizens now have good protection against the worst outcomes of the coronavirus.

There are areas of vulnerability, though, including low vaccination coverage around the country.

Children aged under 12 are unvaccinated and have no protection. Medsafe has approved the Pfizer/BioNTech dose for that age group, but can vaccination get under way before the next school term?

Adults who have been fully vaccinated will, either now or in the next few months, need a top-up third dose. Boosters will increase immunity levels and help people against what the World Health Organisation says is the most transmissible variant yet. Denmark has now cut its booster wait interval to four and a half months.

After a nearly year-long rollout, the idea of getting another jab won't be popular with some. But it's time to be practical.

The head of the WHO, Dr Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, urged countries not to forget other useful tools, saying "vaccines alone will not get any country out of this crisis. It's not vaccines instead of masks, distancing, ventilation or hand hygiene. Do it all. Do it consistently. Do it well."

Director general of health Dr Ashley Bloomfield delivered a similar message: "Make sure you're vaccinated, mask, scan, pass and be vigilant".