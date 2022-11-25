Voyager 2022 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
New Zealand

Editorial: Off-field controversies overshadow the on-pitch play in Qatar

NZ Herald
4 mins to read
Players from Germany pose for the team photo as they cover their mouth during the World Cup group E soccer match between Germany and Japan in Doha, Qatar. Photo / AP

Players from Germany pose for the team photo as they cover their mouth during the World Cup group E soccer match between Germany and Japan in Doha, Qatar. Photo / AP

EDITORIAL

At the Fifa World Cup in Qatar, there’s also a bigger contest being played.

It’s one where the answer isn’t known yet, with the tournament still in its early stages.

Like it or not,

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Latest from New Zealand