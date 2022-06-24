Voyager 2021 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
New Zealand|Crime

Editorial: North Shore stabbing - heroes running into harm's way

2 minutes to read
Police setting up cordons and search areas around Murrays Bay and neighbouring Mairangi Bay on Thursday. Photo / Michael Craig

Police setting up cordons and search areas around Murrays Bay and neighbouring Mairangi Bay on Thursday. Photo / Michael Craig

NZ Herald

EDITORIAL:

In 22 words, Police Superintendent Naila Hassan summed up the resolution of the shocking events on North Shore's usually placid beachside just before lunchtime on Thursday.

"There were members of the public

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.