Police setting up cordons and search areas around Murrays Bay and neighbouring Mairangi Bay on Thursday. Photo / Michael Craig

EDITORIAL:

In 22 words, Police Superintendent Naila Hassan summed up the resolution of the shocking events on North Shore's usually placid beachside just before lunchtime on Thursday.

"There were members of the public that acted in extreme bravery. They apprehended the offender and brought this incident to its conclusion."

The comments sound like a citation - and should be taken as such by the five who, moments before the scene unfolded, were everyday construction workers going about their day.

On a sparkling clear wintry morning at Murrays Bay Beach, the "huoh-huoh" of seagulls were drowned out by the screams of a terrified woman.

Acting in the moment, the construction workers are now heroes.

Four people sustained stab wounds but, as Hassan noted, it could have been so much worse. Those who confronted the knife-wielding man undoubtedly saved lives, as likely did those who ran ahead of his path warning families to flee.

Police generally discouraged the public from intervening in violent incidents but the 10 minutes it took for officers to arrive at the scene may have been the last in someone's life.

While wishing all who were injured speedy and full recoveries, we should take some solace that police say there is no evidence this was a hate crime.

We should also be grateful that, while terrible things can and do happen, there are great New Zealanders among us who will put themselves in harm's way.