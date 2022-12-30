Voyager 2022 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
New Zealand

Editorial: New year a chance to brighten things up

NZ Herald
2 mins to read
Pōhutukawa flowers, Devonport. The new year is a time for brighter spirits and optimism. Photo / Michael Craig

Pōhutukawa flowers, Devonport. The new year is a time for brighter spirits and optimism. Photo / Michael Craig

The new year has a chance to have a brighter tone and outlook to the pandemic-dominated past two years because there’s no political appetite to bring back Covid requirements.

Even with the uncertain outlook over

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Latest from New Zealand