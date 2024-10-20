The haka clearly symbolises this contradiction. Worldwide, it is recognised as a symbol of New Zealand, commanding respect and admiration. It has become our international calling card, synonymous with national pride and unity. Yet, at home, Māori initiatives – across education, health and broadcasting – that aim to preserve and uplift the culture behind global recognition face mounting opposition. One takeaway: Māori culture is celebrated when convenient but questioned by some when it becomes too prominent within our borders.

The All Blacks have helped the haka become a national identity. Here, they perform it at last year's Rugby World Cup in France, ahead of a pool game against Italy. Photo / Photosport

Let’s be clear: celebrating Māori culture does not diminish New Zealand’s rich, multicultural society. Based on the Treaty of Waitangi, biculturalism recognises the unique partnership between Māori and the Crown. It acknowledges Māori as tangata whenua, the indigenous people of Aotearoa, whose culture forms the foundation of our national identity. Honouring this bicultural relationship does not sideline other communities – it ensures a robust and respectful base for building a truly inclusive multicultural society.

Biculturalism and multiculturalism are not in conflict. They complement each other. All cultures can thrive by recognising and uplifting Māori culture as a cornerstone of our national identity. When we celebrate our bicultural roots, we pave the way for a multicultural New Zealand that respects and honours the contributions of all its communities. Ignoring or diminishing Māori culture erodes the shared values of respect, partnership and inclusion on which a multicultural society depends.

The vibrancy of Māori culture that makes New Zealand stand out internationally is sustained through investment and care.

We must ask ourselves: what kind of country do we want to be? Are we content to showcase Māori culture for our international reputation while diminishing it at home? Or are we willing to support the initiatives that bring life into the culture meaningfully?

The waka hourua that sailed into the hearts of the Barcelona crowds is a testament to our shared history and Māori and Pasifika’s legacy as voyagers. We must do more than cheer from the sidelines to honour that legacy.

We must invest in the future of Māori culture – not as a token of the past, but as a foundation for our shared future. The haka should not be merely a performance at rugby matches but a reminder of the mana we hold as a nation when we uplift all our people. If we don’t – if we continue to undercut Māori initiatives at home while basking in their glory overseas – the betrayal isn’t only of Māori but of the values we claim to stand for as New Zealanders.