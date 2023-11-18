Voyager 2023 media awards
Subscribe

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Home / New Zealand

Editorial: Let’s all stay alive in the water this summer

NZ Herald
3 mins to read
Beachgoers are urged to swim between the flags this summer to help try avoid water tragedies. Photo / NZME

Beachgoers are urged to swim between the flags this summer to help try avoid water tragedies. Photo / NZME

EDITORIAL

The weather gods are gradually starting to shine around New Zealand.

And as the weather warms up and the days get longer, the numbers of Kiwis flocking to our beaches and favourite inland swimming

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Latest from New Zealand