Editorial: Let’s all stay alive in the water this summer

Beachgoers are urged to swim between the flags this summer to help try avoid water tragedies. Photo / NZME

EDITORIAL

The weather gods are gradually starting to shine around New Zealand.

And as the weather warms up and the days get longer, the numbers of Kiwis flocking to our beaches and favourite inland swimming spots are starting to surge.

Our waterways are a source of great joy over summer; whether that be taking a dip at a beach or a swimming hole, fishing off beaches or in rivers, or boarding a yacht or fizz boat.

But, tragically, every summer water-based expeditions are also the source of immense heartbreak for many families.

Last year, 94 people lost their lives to drowning in New Zealand.

It was the highest annual drowning toll in the previous decade and a staggering 15 per cent higher than the 10-year average.

The terrible loss of life was outlined in Water Safety New Zealand’s report titled How Are We Drowning; a document that the organisation’s chief executive Daniel Gerrard described as making for sobering reading.

Tragic scenes occur all too often at New Zealand swim spots. Photo / Auckland Rescue Helicopter Trust

“We need to remember that behind each of these statistics is a person with hopes, dreams and loved ones,” Gerrard said at the time.

ACC injury prevention leader James Whitaker added: “Far too many New Zealanders are drowning, and these events are preventable. If we take time to assess the risks and make smart choices before we jump in, we can keep on doing the things we love.”

Northland (18) had the most drownings in 2022, ahead of Auckland (17), Waikato (11), Canterbury (10) and Bay of Plenty (9).

This year, 76 people have drowned in New Zealand; a figure that includes six drowning deaths related to February’s deadly Cyclone Gabrielle.

The surf lifesaving tower at North Piha's Te Pae. Photo / Samuel Hartnett

That toll includes a person who died at Piha late last month.

And on Wednesday, another person was swept away from rocks at Blue Pool at the south of the beach.

There are numerous steps we can all take to be safe in the water all year round.

For parents and caregivers, that includes trying to get their youngsters swimming lessons.

And children should always be supervised in the water.

Whether you’re at the beach, pool or at an inland swim spot, it means being aware of the potential dangers; checking for rips and currents, snags and rocks, not drinking before you go fishing, swimming or diving.

Former All Black Sir Michael Jones has previously urged those fishing off the rocks to wear life jackets. Photo / Greg Bowker

And we’ve all got to know our limits.

Too many of us are drowning due to bravado in the water.

For those heading out in boats, make sure everyone is wearing a life jacket. And also check the weather forecast before venturing out.

And if you’re at a beach, swim within the flags.

New Zealand is blessed with swimming spots to unwind when the temperature heats up. It is just so tragic that each summer some of those locations become places of deep sorrow.