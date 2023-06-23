The free lessons will take place at Wai o Rua - Stratford Aquatic Centre. Photo/ Alyssa Smith

“New Zealanders don’t have to travel far before they reach the water. That’s why everyone must know how to be safe in and around it.”

Central Taranaki Safe Community Trust (CTSCT) safety officer Ann Coles says being safe in the water is important.

“It’s a necessary skill to have. We’re surrounded by water in this region and knowing how to be safe can help people save themselves and others.”

In the July school holidays CTSCT, in conjunction with the Stratford District Council, is running free water safety lessons for adults and children funded by Contact Energy.

“This water safety course piggybacks the free learn to swim lessons we run in the January school holidays.”

Ann says adults require zero swimming ability for their course.

“The lessons are catered to suit the needs of the adults. The adults learn water confidence and safety tips which help them look after themselves and their children. That way if there ever is an emergency they know what to do.”

The children’s course is for confident swimmers aged 8 and up.

”For these lessons the students do need to be able to swim. The sessions will cover survival backstroke, treading water, lifejackets, using ropes and sculling.”

She says registrations are open for everyone, regardless if they’ve taken part before.

“This is about meeting the needs of our community. We want everyone to feel safe in and around water.”

Ann encourages people to get in quickly to avoid disappointment.

“Water safety is vital, it’s not a want or a need but a must. We want to help our community feel safe in any way we can.”

The Details

What: Free adults and children’s water safety lessons

When: July 10-13. Four 30-minute sessions

Where: Wai O Rua - Stratford Aquatic Centre

Registrations: Visit https://tinyurl.com/watersafety723











