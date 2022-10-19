Voyager 2022 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
New Zealand

Editorial: Hungry for answers on child nourishment

NZ Herald
3 mins to read
Hot lunches being enjoyed at one of the schools receiving support from KidsCan. Photo / Stephen Parker, File

Hot lunches being enjoyed at one of the schools receiving support from KidsCan. Photo / Stephen Parker, File

EDITORIAL

That more than 50,000 children are going without food in this world-envied cornucopia of a nation should be an abhorrence to stir all of us to act.

This week it was reported that among

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Latest from New Zealand