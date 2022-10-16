Auckland Mayor Wayne Brown has been a week in his job. Photo / Michael Craig

If Wayne Brown's first week as Auckland mayor was any indication, he could be a divisive figure with the public.

Brown has become mayor by winning more votes than his competitors, but in a href="https://www.nzherald.co.nz/nz/final-auckland-council-election-results-released-local-board-winner-switches-after-special-votes/ZTX4A6WCFWVFDZNC2ONZA2UROE/" target="_blank">low turnout election.

His margin over main rival Efeso Collins was clear – 57,008 votes – and he drew 181,810 supporters himself.

In the end, there were 405,149 votes returned in Auckland Council races – only 35.5 per cent of those eligible. It was almost identical to the turnout in 2019. This is in a super city of 1.7 million people.

Such low engagement creates a difficulty for an incoming leader trying to present momentum for his policies.

Some people were clearly motivated. The desire for change was among a section of the limited number of voters who could actually be bothered, and this is a problem for local elections generally. Possible conclusions are that the least unpopular candidate won and that most people just put up with whatever goes on in their name at local body level.

Brown, however, has been acting as though he has a brisk wind at his back to take charge - despite the question mark over how much political capital he has.

He's called for the boards of council-controlled organisations to resign as part of a symbolic new broom. He's been unapologetic about his mayoral salary and work hours. He's had briefings on budgets and used them to send out messages over value for money, and has also had talks with councillors.

It can be risky putting on an overt display of personal authority, if it is opposed. So far one council agency director, the head of Auckland Transport, has quit. Another has said it is up to the council rather than just the mayor to decide on board changes.

Brown's first week has set a tone and image of an apparently busy man at the centre of power who will do things his way.

In some ways that's the right way to approach an important new leadership job – show confidence, be the focus and embody the role. The incoming leader has to set the agenda of what goals and projects to focus on to get things done.

But bringing people onside in a collaboration is important too. Brown's future success will depend on the merit of his plans and his abilities to persuade others and get the best out of them. Brown has spoken of the need for a united council and to end mistrust amongst councillors.

Being Auckland's mayor requires getting people's attention, promoting the super city, being a bit larger than life in setting a vision for it. There's a tension between working with and outside central government to improve Auckland.

The new mayor has established himself as a break from the Phil Goff past in his personal style and is recognisably distinct in comparison to the polished leaders of the national parties.

Brown will probably prove to be divisive with the public. For all the people who think his blunt language and attitudes are refreshing, there will be others who find him arrogant and dismissive.

A big city mayor needs to be a bit of a showman on top and an operator and organiser underneath.

So far, Brown has been establishing his maverick credentials on the local and national stages.