Editorial: How compassion ruled over politics after Efeso Collins’ tragic death

The hallowed halls of Parliament are rarely the place where a sense of unity across the vast political divide is recorded.

But in the wake of Green Party MP Efeso Collins’ tragic death on Wednesday, politics were rightly put aside as the country’s lawmakers and those MPs from the other side who regularly rail against the Government came together.

Collins collapsed and died after taking part in a taking part in a fundraising run for ChildFund NZ in central Auckland on Wednesday morning.

Paramedics and firefighters battled to save him as fellow competitors, and others gathered to watch the fundraiser, prayed for the best.

Fellow competitor Dave Letele later told NZME: “Literally one second we were standing around laughing, the next he’s on the ground fighting for his life. [It was] really scary and so sad.”

There has been no lack of tributes paid to Collins – a proud father of two daughters – in the wake of his death. Much love has also been sent to his widow and their children.

And that includes from across the political spectrum for the rookie Green Party MP; who in 2022 lost out in a two-way battle to Wayne Brown for Auckland’s mayoralty.

Said Prime Minister Christopher Luxon: “Efeso was a good man, always friendly and kind, and a true champion and advocate for his Samoan and south Auckland communities.”

Health and Pacific Peoples Minister Dr Shane Reti said: “Fa’anānā Efeso was a pillar of our communities, particularly the Pacific community and his hometown, South Auckland’s Ōtara.”

The seat of Efeso Collins during a tribute at Parliament in Wellington on Wednesday. Photo / Hagen Hopkins

And Collins’ leader in Parliament, Green Party co-leader James Shaw, described him as a “beautiful man”.

“He was such an authentic, genuine, warm man who had respect for everyone. It’s a model of politics that I aspire to and I hope more people will live up to that standard.”

Collins died just a week after giving his maiden speech to Parliament, after becoming an MP via his placing on the Greens’ list.

He was honoured by prayer and speeches of tribute in the House when it sat on Wednesday.

As a sign of respect, and to give time for MPs to grieve, Question Time was cancelled.

Leader of the House Chris Bishop also announced that the House would rise and not return until Tuesday.

It was a sign of compassion which so often is missing from different factions in Parliament.

Throughout Collins’ career in local body politics, he put the concerns of his people in South Auckland first.

When he made his maiden speech in mid-March he made it clear that he wanted MPs across the board to better represent the community they were elected by.

People laid flowers in Auckland's CBD where Fa'anānā Efeso Collins died at a charity event. Photo / Edward Swift

“I haven’t come to Parliament to learn. I’ve come to this House to help. I’m here to help this Government govern for all of New Zealand.”

His death is a tragedy for both his family and his community which he loved, and who loved him, so much.

It is also a tragedy that a man who wanted to contribute so much in the corridors of power was cut down before he had the chance.