MPs from across the House will pay tribute to Green MP Efeso Collins when they meet at 2pm today. The this debate will be livestreamed on the Herald.

Parliament had been scheduled to meet for a regular sitting day, including Question Time, but following Collins’ death this morning, MPs have agreed to adjourn until next Tuesday.

The passing of a sitting MP is usually marked by the House adjourning until the next day. This is a relatively long adjournment to account for the fact that Collins has died on a sitting day. According to Labour leader Chris Hipkins, it has been about 50 years since a death in similar circumstances happened. The long adjournment gives Collins’ family time to travel to Wellington to be present for what Green co-leader James Shaw described as “full” tribute to Collins.

MPs have already begun paying tribute to Collins.

Shaw held back tears when addressing media in an emotional press conference.

“He truly was the most beautiful man with an orientation of love,” Shaw said.

“In many ways Efeso’s political career was only just beginning. He was such an authentic, genuine, warm man who had respect for everyone. It’s a model of politics that I aspire to and I hope more people will live up to that standard,” Shaw said.

Labour leader Chris Hipkins and deputy Carmel Sepuloni noted that Collins had spent a significant amount of time as a Labour member before joining the Greens and that their party was grieving too.

Labour MP Barbara Edmonds (L) is consoled by Jenny Salesa during a media standup at Parliament in Wellington on Wednesday 21 Feb 2024. Green MP Efeso Collins collapsed and died while taking part in the ChildFund Water Run in Auckland.

“He was a member of the Labour party for the long time. He moved from our fale to the Green Party, but as we see it, he was just next door and was always family,” Sepuloni said.

Collins’ last post to Twitter, now known as X, was to congratulate Labour’s Barbara Edmonds on becoming the party’s finance spokeswoman. When asked how that felt, Edmonds was so overwhelmed she could not respond.

Prime Minister Christopher Luxon released a statement saying he was “shocked and saddened at the news of Efeso Collins’ sudden death.

“Efeso was a good man, always friendly and kind, and a true champion and advocate for his Samoan and South Auckland communities.

“Our thoughts and deepest sympathies go to his family, his community and colleagues,” Luxon said.

Act leader David Seymour said Collins was a “passionate, articulate and charismatic” advocate for South Auckland, who was personally liked on both sides of politics.

“Our thoughts go out to those lived ones he leaves behind.”