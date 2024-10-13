Advertisement
Home / New Zealand

Editorial: Have Tui ‘Yeah Right’ billboards had their day or have we lost our sense of humour?

NZ Herald
3 mins to read
A Tui beer billboard referencing Phillip Polkinghorne, the retired eye surgeon acquitted of murdering his wife, has been slammed as being in bad taste and disrespectful.

EDITORIAL

Tui Breweries’ world-famous-in-New Zealand ”Yeah Right” advertising campaign has returned – and was predictably quick to cause offence in some corners.

The beer company’s first billboard in years referenced the recent high-profile trial of Auckland

