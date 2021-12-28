Voyager 2021 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
New Zealand

Editorial: Gun violence turns focus on Australia's problematic 501 policy

3 minutes to read
Australia's policy of sending over New Zealand-born deportees has been a source of tension between the countries. Photo / File

Australia's policy of sending over New Zealand-born deportees has been a source of tension between the countries. Photo / File

NZ Herald

A spate of gun violence in Auckland has drawn attention to a problem that appears to be worsening.

Increased tensions between gangs have been blamed for the spurt in gun crime, and the fear must

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.