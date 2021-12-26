Voyager 2021 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
New Zealand

Jarrod Gilbert: The terrible injustice of Shane 'Kiwi' Martin's exile as 501 from family

5 minutes to read
Late Shane Martin, who was deported from Australia to New Zealand due to his criminal record and affiliations with the Rebels Motorcycle Club. Known for changing his life around. Photo / Doug Sherring

Late Shane Martin, who was deported from Australia to New Zealand due to his criminal record and affiliations with the Rebels Motorcycle Club. Known for changing his life around. Photo / Doug Sherring

NZ Herald
By Jarrod Gilbert

Shane "Kiwi" Martin was a man who was defined by labels. He was a bikie. A gang member. A 501 deportee.

These labels gave people all they needed to know about Shane: he was trouble.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.