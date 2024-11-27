Advertisement
Editorial: Farewell Nikki Kaye, New Zealand is better for having had you

NZ Herald
Former National Party minister Nikki Kaye has died after battle with cancer. Video / Carson Bluck
Editorial

EDITORIAL

The death of Nikki Kaye, after an eight-year fight against cancer, was hard news to receive, and hard news to deliver.

Death is very rarely a timely event but no one should die at 44, much less a woman with such passion and dedication to fighting all

