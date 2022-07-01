Editorial: District health boards stood down

Health NZ CEO Rob Campbell says scheduled surgery is one area where people can expect results fairly quickly. Photo / Michael Craig

EDITORIAL

Twenty-one years after being set up, our district health boards have been dismantled and consigned to the history books.

From now on, Health NZ will manage all health services, including hospital and specialist services, and primary and community care.

Established under a Labour/Alliance coalition government in January 2001, the boards have been filled by up to 11 members - seven elected by the public every three years, and up to four appointed by the Minister of Health.

As of yesterday, the reins have been passed to Health NZ, which now leads the day-to-day running of the system for the whole country. Health NZ has also taken over the operational functions of the Ministry of Health, such as managing national contracts.

Working in partnership with the Māori Health Authority, Health NZ has been tasked with developing a New Zealand Health Plan – a blueprint for what the health system is supposed to deliver over the years to come.

While New Zealanders should notice little difference in their interactions with healthcare, aside from the phased change of signage, it's to be hoped improvements in service will be made.

Health NZ - Te Whatu Ora chair Rob Campbell says changes will take time, but planned care, such as scheduled surgery, was one area where people could expect results fairly quickly.

While the focus must be on seeking out and delivering progress, this transition should not pass without an expression of gratitude to all those who stood for and served on our district health boards over the past two decades.

These boards, with a cast of thousands of members from health and community service backgrounds, worked hard to provide high standards for Health NZ to live up to.