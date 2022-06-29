Voyager 2021 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
New Zealand

Editorial: Boosting our way through BA.5 Omicron subvariant

4 minutes to read
A health worker administers a dose of a Covid-19 vaccine. Photo / AP file

A health worker administers a dose of a Covid-19 vaccine. Photo / AP file

NZ Herald

EDITORIAL

Does having a doctor in the House and in charge of New Zealand's pandemic policy make a difference?

One of new Covid-19 Response Minister Dr Ayesha Verrall's first decisions is a very sensible change.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.