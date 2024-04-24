Voyager 2023 media awards
Subscribe
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / New Zealand

Editorial: Anzac Day 2024 - Remembering them is not enough, we must look after the ones who came home

NZ Herald
4 mins to read
The 28th Māori Battalion Anzac Day service at Whanganui's Pākaitore/Moutoa Gardens. Photo / Bevan Conley

The 28th Māori Battalion Anzac Day service at Whanganui's Pākaitore/Moutoa Gardens. Photo / Bevan Conley

EDITORIAL

Lest we forget, we say every year. Lest we forget, we will say today too. But as the years go by, are we forgetting?

Earlier this month, Herald journalist David Fisher spoke to

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from New Zealand