Voyager 2023 media awards
Subscribe
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / New Zealand

Editorial: Adventure sports must be safe, but the risks will never be zero

NZ Herald
3 mins to read
Adventure sports all carry risk.

Adventure sports all carry risk.

EDITORIAL

Outdoor pursuits and adventure sports have become as Kiwi as pavlova and sheep.

But how much onus is on tourism operators and businesses to warn visitors

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from New Zealand