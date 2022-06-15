Eden Park sell-out for Super Rugby final a boon for local businesses

Cheree Kinnear gives the highs and lows of the weekend's sport all in 90 seconds. Video / Sky Sport / Photosport / Spark Sport

A sold-out Eden Park for this weekend's Super Rugby final will be a "life saver" for local businesses after a quiet 10 months at the stadium.

The Blues' home final against the Crusaders on Saturday night is the first fixture to fill every seat at the famous ground since the opening Bledisloe Cup test last August.

Since then, after months of navigating Covid-19 restrictions, Eden Park Trust chief executive Nick Sautner is excited to again put up the sold-out sign.

"We could only dream of a time when we would once again welcome back the crowds."

Hospitality businesses, especially those in the restaurant-rich Kingsland and Dominion Rd areas, are eagerly anticipating the flood of rugby supporters pre and post-game.

Owner of the Kingslander bar Steve Gillett said he expected the business to be filled with hungry and thirsty patrons.

"We will do almost three times what we normally do on a Saturday night because of that event, it's like we are catching up on two extra days," he said.

Gillet said the final was "like the Halley's Comet coming once every 70 years, it's a life saver for small businesses" after they were hit the hardest over the past two years.

Gillett and his staff are anticipating "getting some quite vivid Blues supporters, there is always a bit of banter" with the Auckland-Canterbury rivalry.

"The Crusaders are obviously the epitome of the opposition, they have always been our nemesis. For the local team to win against them would definitely be the best final."

Lifelong Blues fan Theo Schoone said there's nothing like having 45,000 other Blues supporters with you.

"It's lots of cheers, the crowd is wild."

Schoone said a big attendance also improves the spectacle of the game.

"[A] big sellout in a massive stadium like Eden Park, it's like jeez, better put on my best performance."

Sautner said a big crowd represents what supporters have been robbed of for nearly two years, "a sell-out signals an opportunity for over 45,000 fans to unite under one roof."

The imagery and atmosphere of the final further assisted with the revitalisation of Auckland's economy, Sautner added.

"There is genuine excitement in the air amongst the Eden Park staff as we prepare to witness history being made."

Sautner said the atmosphere will be "electric" regardless of the result.

Ahead of the game, Schoone had a message for the Crusaders: "Hopefully the pregame jitters hit them hard, I'm just being honest."

Fans attending the game are urged to arrive early and to use the free public transport services, with gates opening at 5pm.

Eden Park will also be lit up in blue all week and other Auckland landmarks, such as the Sky Tower, Auckland Habour Bridge and Auckland War Memorial Museum are hoped to follow suit.