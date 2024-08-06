He accepted full responsibility for his excessive actions in restraining the pitch invader.

Criminal charges have not been laid, but police say they have been working with the guard’s employer, P4G Security.

The guard has been undergoing counselling and was willing to do anger management training.

The guard was not named in the authority’s recently released decision following an inquiry into his case, but was instead described as “Mr FW”.

Two pitch invaders prompted news reports when they were heavily tackled into the ground at the Blues-Melbourne Reds Super Rugby Pacific match in early May, but P4G regional manager Gary Wyatt said the incident involving FW happened at the Blues-Highlanders match two weeks later.

Wyatt declined to comment further on the incident or on whether pitch invaders were getting to be more of a problem.

Authority member Kate Lash said she was satisfied that FW’s actions amounted to misconduct.

“He acted unnecessarily and used excessive force.

“It was a high-pressure situation, but he should have been able to exercise his role without resorting to the use of violence,” Lash said.

“Such behaviour is not acceptable, particularly in security workers,” she said.

“I do note that this person was providing serious difficulties for the security staff and did have to be restrained. Nonetheless, violence should not have been used.”

P4G Security told the authority that it had given FW a formal written warning and removed him from public-facing roles.

FW would remain under review for six months and when he returned to frontline duties he would do so under supervision.

P4G said the guard had been with them for four years and is “a good, responsible employee”.

Lash said FW’s Certificate of Approval (COA), allowing him to be in the industry, would be made subject to a condition that he not attract the negative attention of police again.

If he do so, particularly for a similar issue, police could apply to suspend his COA immediately.

FW will have to remain an employee of P4G for the next 12 months. If he changes employer, he has to tell the authority, which may review his status.

FW will also have to continue anger management counselling “until such time as P4G is satisfied it is no longer necessary”, Lash said.

Ric Stevens spent many years working for the former New Zealand Press Association news agency, including as a political reporter at Parliament, before holding senior positions at various daily newspapers. He joined NZME’s Open Justice team in 2022 and is based in Hawke’s Bay. His writing in the crime and justice sphere is informed by four years of frontline experience as a probation officer.











