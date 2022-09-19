Ed Sheeran fan slams 'ridiculous' decision to cancel first NZ gig in Wellington

Ed Sheeran will perform in February 2023. Photo / Supplied

Ed Sheeran's first New Zealand show has been cancelled, just a few months after it was announced, leaving ticketholders bewildered as to what they should do.

After tickets to Sheeran's +-=÷x tour (pronounced The Mathematics Tour) sold out fast, Frontier Touring added the Wellington February 1 show in June.

However, it has now been cancelled, citing "on-going uncertainties affecting a number of different variables with global touring".

Concert goer Gwynn Compton told the Herald he had already booked one of the last remaining hotel rooms in the city for the concert, and now he and his wife will have to change their plans.

"My wife and I booked one of the last hotel rooms are available and often those are not refundable...so we'll get our money back for concert which is great and I suppose we'll go out and have a nice dinner or something."

As he lives just outside Wellington, the cancellation is not a massive inconvenience, although it is a disappointment. However, Compton said he feels for those who would have booked flights and accommodation to come from other parts of the country.

"I just think it's really surprising that somewhere in the space of the last 13 weeks since Frontier Touring added this show somewhere, they've decided they can't deliver it."

"It seems a bit ridiculous when you look at the international situation and actually it's becoming easier to move around the globe."

The show was scheduled for Wednesday 1 February at Sky Stadium, but now concertgoers will be given a chance to either purchase from a "limited pool" of reserved tickets to the sold out Thursday @ show, or they can get a 50 per cent discount on new tickets to Sheeran's Auckland show on February 11.

"The decision is not one that has been made lightly," said a statement on Ticketek's website.

"We are very much looking forward to presenting this tour and do not foresee any problems with the remaining dates."

Sky Stadium chief executive Shane Harmon said the decision was "disappointing" but he understood the second show is expected to bring record audiences into the capital.

The options to sort out tickets will become available from September 27 and remain in place until Friday October 21.

The pop star announced in March he would debut his +-=÷x tour (pronounced The Mathematics Tour) at Wellington's Sky Stadium. It was the source of excitement from Harmon at the time who described Sheeran as "as big as it gets".

"We're thrilled that the tour will start in Wellington. We're particularly excited about the production which will see Ed perform in the round surrounded by fans. Every seat will have a fantastic view of the stage!"

The show was expected to bring in huge crowds, which was music to the ears of local hospitality venues.

WellingtonNZ Events & Experiences general manager Warrick Dent says the timing was impeccable.

"Hosting Ed Sheeran in Wellington as the city rebounds from the impact of Covid is great. It puts the icing on what will be a fantastic line-up of events at Sky Stadium - which also includes SIX60, Guns N' Roses and Foo Fighters - kicking off with a mid-year All Blacks test along with a host of other events."