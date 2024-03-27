Time to bring out those winter woolies - a cold front sweeping across the country will send temperatures plummeting this Easter Weekend.

MetService is forecasting the top temperatures in Christchurch and Wellington to be 13C and 14C respectively on Good Friday, thanks to a southerly wind.

It will be chilly in Auckland too with the high reaching just 18C but dropping to 9C overnight for parts of the city.

A low-pressure system forming east of New Zealand will see waves of rain lash much of the North Island this weekend.

Niwa is warning of a “moisture-laden” long weekend, with rain expected to fall on eastern and northern holiday hotspots.

Strong winds are also expected to buffet many regions, with temperatures plunging to single digits overnight across much of the country.

Snow had already started falling in parts of Otago yesterday, with Cardrona skifield celebrating the first dusting of 2024.

Snow is starting to fall in Cardrona Alpine Resort in Otago.

MetService forecaster Clare O’Connor said heavy rain and strong winds were expected to hit parts of the North Island on Saturday.

“Things do begin to cool down as we get towards the weekend, with showers and a southerly cool wind slowly travelling up the country,” O’Connor said.

“The southerly winds could also be quite gusty and will be strong in exposed places, especially around the eastern North Island.”

MetService said many areas would be affected by unsettled weather, with blustery winds and showers for those heading away on holiday. More snow was forecast for the summit of the Crown Range Rd.

Temperatures were expected to dip everywhere on Good Friday.

O’Connor said the expected travel path of the front could result in rain warnings for Gisborne, Hawke’s Bay and Wairarapa.

Severe gale warnings were likely for parts of eastern Bay of Plenty, eastern Taupō, Taranaki, Manawatū, Horowhenua, Kāpiti, Wellington and the Marlborough Sounds.

“The North Island, particularly the East Coast, is likely to experience the most rainfall, as we’re expecting a low pressure system to form on the North Island,” O’Connor said.

MetService forecasts the wettest regions on the weekend will be Hawke’s Bay and Tairāwhiti Gisborne.

MetService meteorologist Lewis Ferris said the North Island would bear the brunt of the wet and windy weather, especially on Saturday and Sunday, but most of the North Island would receive rain at times during the long weekend.

O’Connor advised those planning to travel away for the weekend in the eastern North Island that Friday would be a better day for travel.

“If you’re camping over the weekend, make sure your pegs are secure and that you have some waterproof and warm layers, as the temperature change will be noticeable.”

Meanwhile, the South Island will lap up the sunny weather first this Easter weekend, but not without a wintry blast laden with snow and gusty thunderstorms.

O’Connor said that leading up to the weekend, South Islanders will experience a shift in temperatures with a showery, southerly flow moving up the country today.

Cold southwesterlies will bring snow down to about 600m in Southland and Otago as a cold front sweeps north over southern and central NZ on Thursday.

By the end of the week the front is expected to move further north, leaving parts of the South Island with the warmest and driest weather for the long weekend.

O’Connor said the West Coast of the South Island could experience the best temperatures for the Easter Weekend.