A strong wind watch is in place in Wellington until 9am and until 11am for the northern Wairarapa. Photo / File

A cold snap that’s reached the South Island is heading north, along with strong winds and rain, MetService says.

Severe weather watches have been issued and more are expected in coming days as a series of fronts bring unsettled and chilly weather from the south - though the Easter long weekend weather forecast is still hard to pin down.

The first cold front arrived at the bottom of the South Island yesterday, bringing northwesterly winds and heavy rain in the west. Those winds would strengthen over the lower North Island early this morning, MetService meteorologist Juliane Bergdolt said.

”Winds may approach severe gale at times within the watch area, particularly about the hills, before weakening rapidly and moving eastwards off the country Tuesday night.”

Strong wind watches were issued for Wellington and Wairarapa overnight as the front reached the North Island. Watches apply from Carterton south until 9am and until 11am north of Carterton.

Further south, heavy rain watches were in place for Fiordland and the Westland district ranges until 1am this morning, while strong wind watches for the Canterbury high country, Southland and Otago regions lifted at 6am.

However, the upper half of the North Island can still expect sun today, with highs in the low- to mid-20s.

Tuesday's emojicast:



🌤️

🌤️

🌤️🌤️

☁️🌤️🌤️🌤️

🌤️☁️☁️🌤️

☁️☁️🌤️

🌧️☁️

☁️



🌧️☁️

🌧️☁️

🌧️☁️☁️ ☁️

🌧️☁️

☁️☁️☁️

☁️☁️☁️

🌧️ — NIWA Weather (@NiwaWeather) March 25, 2024

Easter Weekend weather forecast ‘still uncertain’

It could be chilly for the Easter egg hunt. Photo / 123RF

MetService says a series of fronts will make their way over the country this week - leading up to chilly mornings for Easter egg hunting this weekend.

Tonight a low-pressure system will pass just south of the South Island, bringing another cold front on to the country that will reach Christchurch around midday Wednesday.

“Much like Monday’s front, it is preceded by strengthening northwesterlies and potentially heavy rain,” Bergdolt said.

“Severe weather watches may be issued for similar regions as earlier in the week in the coming days. However, this front is followed by strong and cold southwesterly winds, bringing a distinct dip in the temperatures just ahead of the long weekend.”

A cold snap from the southwest is expected on Thursday bringing clearer skies and wintry weather to the South Island.

Easter mornings will have a chill in the air, though the rest of the weekend’s forecast is looking uncertain, MetService said. A low-pressure system to the northeast of the North Island could have an effect, while central Otago, inland Canterbury and the West Coast are most likely to see sun.