A polar jet stream laden with icy air from the South Pole is set to bring snow to Queenstown’s hills from midday, while rain is expected to lash eastern regions of the North Island this Easter.

Gisborne and Hawke’s Bay are in the firing line for a spell of stormy weather from Saturday, with MetService advising holidaymakers and locals to keep an eye on weather alerts this weekend.

MetService is forecasting a cold front will make its way up the South Island on Thursday, which will then spread up towards the North Island for the weekend.

The front is expected to bring strong winds, a drop in temperature, rain and snow to parts of Otago.

Niwa said the polar jet stream would bring an Antarctic air mass into the South Island later today and the North Island on Friday.

A road snowfall warning is now in force for Queenstown’s Crown Range Rd from 1pm until 2am on Friday.

MetService forecaster Mmathapelo Makgabutlane said it’s important for anybody driving in and out of Queenstown on Thursday to ensure they’re aware of the alert.

This morning, NZTA issued a strong wind alert for motorists travelling over the Remutaka Hill and warned those on high-sided vehicles or riding a motorbike to take extra care.

It comes as snow had already started falling in parts of Otago on Wednesday, with Cardrona Skifield celebrating the first dusting of 2024.

Cardrona Skifield celebrated its first dusting of 2024 on Wednesday. Photo / Facebook

Meanwhile, Makgabutlane said, residents in parts of the eastern North Island should pay attention to the low-pressure system which is set to develop on Saturday morning, feeding heavy rain to the region.

”It’s definitely a good idea for people on the East Coast to keep up to date on MetService’s website to check if there are any watches or warnings issued,” she said.

Blustery conditions would affect much of the North Island, with a slow-moving area of low pressure forming on the east coast, bringing rain to Tairāwhiti and Hawke’s Bay on Saturday.

A heavy swell warning is in force from Friday afternoon on Wairapapa’s southern coastline. Waves of up to 6m are expected from Turakirae Head to Honeycomb Rock and will not ease until late Friday night.

Makgabutlane said with the cold southwesterly flow moving over the South Island, temperatures, especially in the far south, are expected to be on the cold side.

She said it’ll be a “chilly” start to Good Friday across the south, with daytime temperatures in the mid-teens, especially in the lower and eastern regions.

“As the weekend goes on, we’re expecting generally improving conditions, with the western South Island looking to have plenty of sunshine ahead this weekend,” she said.

The West Coast of the South Island was expected to be the sunniest region across Easter Weekend.

Niwa earlier warned of a “moisture-laden” long weekend, with rain expected to fall on eastern and northern holiday hotspots.

The expected travel path of the front could result in rain warnings for Gisborne, Hawke’s Bay and Wairarapa.

Severe gale warnings were likely for parts of the eastern Bay of Plenty, eastern Taupō, Taranaki, Manawatū, Horowhenua, Kāpiti, Wellington and the Marlborough Sounds.

It's backkkkk! 🐧



📉 The polar jet stream is visiting once again, bringing an Antarctic air mass into the South Island later Thursday & North Island on Friday.



The animation shows how the polar jet isn't expected to return in early April as temperatures turn warmer 📈 pic.twitter.com/XsJbRKBymv — NIWA Weather (@NiwaWeather) March 27, 2024





MetService earlier advised those planning to travel away for the weekend in the eastern North Island that Friday would be a better day for travel.

Makgabutlane said Auckland is expected to be “a little breezy” over the weekend with southwesterly winds hitting the region Friday, which is expected to stick around for Saturday and Sunday.