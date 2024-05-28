Jack Jordan in action at the Stihl Timbersports World Trophy 2024 in Milano, Italy. Photo / Sebastian Marko / Stihl Timbersports

Today on The Country radio show, host Jamie Mackay catches up with New Zealand’s top axeman, Jack Jordan, who has just won the Stihl Timbersports World Trophy for the third year in a row.

On with the show:

Rowena Duncum and Julian Raine:

We preview the Primary Industry Summit and Awards with the MC and a finalist for the Outstanding Contribution Award.

Jack Jordan:

It’s Stihl Chainsaw Safety Awareness Week but who needs a chainsaw when you have a three-time world champion axeman handy?

Mark de Lautour:

We ask the chief executive of Open Country Dairy whether Fonterra has gone OCD with its new business model.

Jo Luxton:

Labour’s Ag spokeswoman talks live animal exports, wallabies and a sleepover with Federated Farmers.

Phil Duncan:

Monday’s resident weather expert on a Tuesday about a “Bloody Cold May”.

Listen below:



